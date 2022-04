CHICAGO (AP) — A former Chicago alderman convicted of tax evasion has been released from federal prison and is now living at a halfway house in Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that Federal Bureau of Prison records show 84-year-old Edward Vrdolyak is under the supervision of a Chicago residential reentry management office, or halfway house.

He was released after five months at federal facility in Minnesota.

A federal judge sentenced Vrdolyak in December 2020 to 18 months in prison, but he did not begin serving his sentence until November 2021 after several delays related to the pandemic.

He’s a former Chicago alderman nicknamed “Fast Eddie” for his backroom dealing.