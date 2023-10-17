WARNING: Photos below are extremely graphic and may be upsetting to some readers. Viewer discretion is advised.

CHICAGO — A passenger’s luggage was confiscated and destroyed at O’Hare International Airport after an inspection found 15 pounds of raw goat organs, among other items, inside of it.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said two passengers arrived to O’Hare from the Democratic Republic of Congo on Oct. 10, and were referred to agriculture specialists for inspection.

According to a release, CBPAS (U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agriculture Specialists) found one pound of unknown meat, 2 pounds of garden eggs, and 15 pounds of raw goat viscera —including the trachea, heart, lungs, liver, kidneys and entire digestive system.

The luggage was seized and destroyed “to keep livestock diseases and plant pests out of the United States,” according to CBP.

“There are real dangers these items can have if they are introduced in the U.S. economy,” said LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, CBP Director, Field Operations-Chicago Field Office. “All passengers, whether entering or returning to the U.S., must be truthful and declare all items they are bringing. If one prohibited item enters the U.S. it could have dangerous ecological or economical results.” According to Customs, CBPAS stop countless prohibited items passengers try to bring into the U.S., whether it is fruits, vegetables, plants, or other forbidden items. CBP recommends people who wish to import plant materials, animal materials and other agricultural items consult the CBP Information Center section on the CBP website or call (877) 227-5511. (Credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection) (Credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection) (Credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)