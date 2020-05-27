Everything you need to know about Chicago’s virtual high school commencement celebration

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot has announced plans for the first-ever virtual citywide high school commencement celebration.

The event was initially announced back in April, but specific details were released Wednesday.

Oprah Winfrey will deliver the graduation’s commencement address and Chicago “Hamilton” star Miguel Cervantes will emcee the event.

In addition to speeches from Lightfoot, Winfrey, Cervantes and others, students from across the city’s high schools will write and perform a single Valedictorian speech to celebrate Chicago’s class of 2020, according to the mayor’s office.

“Our graduating seniors have displayed incredible persistence over the past few months and deserve this one-of-a-kind celebration to honor their accomplishments,” said CPS CEO Dr. Janice Jackson.

Lightfoot also encouraged all graduating seniors from across Chicago to participate in next month’s graduation ceremony by submitting a “grad walk” video of their own graduation walk for a chance to appear in the virtual celebration.

Seniors can submit their graduation walk videos here.

You can watch “Graduation 2020: For Chicago. By Chicago.” on WGN-TV and wgntv.com on June 14 at 1 p.m.

If you would like to submit a photo of your graduate to WGN-TV, visit http://wgntv.com/grads