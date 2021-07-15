Everything from St. Joseph HS, school featured in ‘Hoop Dreams,’ up for auction

WESTCHESTER, Ill. — Fans of the movie “Hoop Dreams” have the chance to score souvenirs from the school where it happened.

St. Joseph High School in west suburban Westchester was the setting for the 1994 documentary. The school permanently closed at the end of this past academic year.

Everything is being auctioned off this week, including sports equipment. The auction started Wednesday with most of the school-related assets. The athletic items will hit the block Thursday.

St. Joseph is home to the state champion basketball team, the Chargers, who won the title in 1999 and 2015.

Professional athletes like Hall of Fame basketball player Isaiah Thomas, who famously commuted from the Westside to play and NBA star Evan Turner established a rich sports tradition.

Legendary St. Joseph basketball coach Gene Pingatore died in 2019. According to The Chicago Sun-Times, he is the winningest coach in state history, with a record of 1035-383 in 50 years.

According to the high school principal’s letter, St. Joseph opened in 1960 and educated more than 11,600 students.

