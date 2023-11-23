CHICAGO — The man punched and killed after leaving a House of Blues show is being remembered as a friend to everyone.

Drew Hulburt, 47, was attacked around 11:45 p.m. Nov. 15 outside of the venue, located in the 300 block of North Dearborn Street in River North.

The Chicagoan by way of Osage, Iowa “loved concerts” and was the most “salt of the Earth person.”

“He was always the nicest and most-welcoming person,” longtime friend Toniann Liotta told WGN News. “Everyone was his friend, it didn’t matter how much time had passed.”

Toniann and Drew

Hulburt was punched by one of two men who asked him for money after the 47-year-old left the Skinny Puppy show at House of Blues.

He was discovered unresponsive on a sidewalk a short time later. Hulburt passed away at Northwestern Memorial Hospital after being transported in critical condition.

Hulburt was an 2008 Obama campaign staffer and Liotta said he was so happy to reunite with everyone at a 15th reunion this year.

Drew and friends from the Obama campaign at a wedding

A GoFundMe has raised over $12,000 at this time. Friends said the funds will help his mother in Iowa pay for funeral expenses. Anything leftover will go to a potential scholarship in his name at his high school.

No one is in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.