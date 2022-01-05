‘Everybody loved him’: Memorial service held for fallen CFD firefighter

CHICAGO – Friends and family honored fallen Chicago firefighter MaShawn Plummer Wednesday.

Plummer died five days after suffering critical injuries in a fire last month on the Northwest Side.

During the fire, two men were transported to Resurrection Hospital after receiving burns and one of them was later pronounced dead. A woman was also injured.

On a bitterly cold Wednesday afternoon, hundreds came out to remember a man whose passion for service was a source of warmth for the community.

“Everybody was crazy about him. Everybody loved him. Loved him to death,” said neighbor Dolores Johnson. “Just a sweet young man.”

Plummer served as a member of CFD for about a year. He was stationed at Engine 94 in Portage Park.

Plummer grew up in Englewood, attended Hales Franciscan and then Eisenhower High School. He went on to play college football and become the first in his family to earn a college degree at Quincy University.

He had studied pre-law, but decided he’d rather be a firefighter than a lawyer.

Plummer is survived by his parents and four sisters. His funeral service is set for 11 a.m. Thursday at the House of Hope.