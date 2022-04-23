CHICAGO — On a day dedicated to Earth, nature gave back sunshine to those willing to help clean up.

Charles Blackwell is one of the many volunteers in the city who came out in Lawndale to lend a hand and some muscle.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot also made her way out for what is annual rite of passage for spring.

“We have people on their porch and even just come to walk along with us to clean up,” volunteer Lisa Hampton said.

On the North Side, an Earth Day event was held at the North Park Village Nature Center, seeking to clean up what humans have left behind.

Earth Day began 52 years ago as the brain child of then-Wisconsin senator Gaylord Nelson, who was known for his conservation efforts.

Earth Day events can be found all over, from tree plantings in Peru to environmental demonstrations in Argentina.

A cleanup was also held in Englewood along West 61st Street, where the service organization My Block, My Hood, My City pulled the resources together to help.

“Even though it’s Earth Day, this is something we should do all throughout the year. It’s not just one day, every day should be Earth Day,” Leon Peatry of My Block, My Hood, My City said.

It’s something we have heard for years and something so many still strive to accomplish.