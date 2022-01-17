Events across Chicago honor legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

CHICAGO — From supporting a push for new voting rights to discussions on mental health, several events across Chicago will be honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday.

The civil rights icon who led marches across the country throughout the 1950s and 1960s will be observed with multiple community events.

NBA player and Chicago native Jabari Parker is hosting the “MLK Day of Impact surrounding mental health” discussion at the Foot Locker on State Street at 10 a.m.

The city of Chicago plans to hold a COVID-19 vaccination event in Bronzeville as well.

At 10:30 a.m., the North Lawndale racial justice ride will take place, starting at the Lawndale Christian Fitness Center on Ogden Avenue.

Online events are happening as well, including a roundtable discussion with the Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton and Rev. Jesse Jackson with the Illinois Muslim Civic Coalition.

All of these events are geared towards honoring Dr. King while continuing to echo his call for action, which continues with the needs of the current generation.

Later this morning, Jackson will join others in a car caravan and rally geared towards calling on the Senate to pass new voting rights legislation. The event will begin at 5100 South King Drive at 8:30 a.m.