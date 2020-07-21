Event and union workers call for Congress to renew $600 weekly unemployment benefit

CHICAGO — Event workers rallying in downtown Chicago Tuesday called for Congress to extend $600 in weekly unemployment benefits which are scheduled to run out at the end of the month.

“We’ve basically been shut down since mid-March. What we’re trying to bring attention to is the fact that this PUA, the pandemic assistance needs to be extended because our industry cannot go back to work,” said Mark Feazel, who works at a production company.

People who were working at places like McCormick Place, theaters, hotels, and other event spaces prior to the pandemic are calling on lawmakers to extend the benefit as events like trade shows, concerts, plays and conventions continue to be canceled.

“Until events return, we cannot go back to work so my people need that to basically survive, pay their mortgages, to feed their kids, make car payments, whatever it is,” Feazel said.

Many of them are union workers, and even with the regular unemployment plus $600 a week, they’re still making about half of what they would be if they were working right now. That additional money is scheduled to run out after a final check this weekend.

“We just want to see it continue, the extra $600. Means a lot for these guys. We were going to have a fantastic year this year and now it’s been put on pause but nobody’s fault but a pandemic,”said Tony Degrado, USW Local 17 decorators.

About 25 million Americans continue to be unemployed because of the coronavirus shutdown, a vast majority of whom have never been unemployed before.