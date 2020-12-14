Even with ridership down, violent crime has doubled on CTA lines

CHICAGO — Even though ridership is down, violent crime has doubled on the CTA this year.

The uptick in violent crime on CTA trains and at its stations comes as the number of people riding the “L” is down dramatically because of COVID-19.

“Unfortunately, some of our criminal elements stayed on our transit system,” CPD Cmdr. Matthew Cline said.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the violent crime rate, per 1 million rides, has jumped to 5.89 through September. That’s up from 2.52 when looking at the same period last year.

The Roosevelt station has the most violent crime incidents with 22, followed by the Pulaski Blue Line with 19 and the Jackson Red Line with 14.

Commander Matthew Cline said 32,000 high-definition cameras positioned throughout the transit system have been a game changer, helping put together better evidence to present to the state’s attorney.

“We are seeing better bonds with some of these repeat offenders,” Cline said. “We’re seeing better sentences, but COVID was not keep people in jail as long as we would like to see.”

Thomas Hunt is a coordinator with the Guardian Angels, who have been patrolling CTA trains since the 1980s. He’s been there to step in when people have been attacked or robbed. But with less than 100 members in the Chicago chapter, Hunt said more people have to more aware and alert.

“When someone’s about to rob you,” Hunt said. “It happened just like that, in the blink of an eye.”

Cmdr. Cline expected to see much better results next year. He said his section only recently received dedicated detectives and analysts.