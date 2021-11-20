Evanston/Skokie School District 65 cancels classes next week due to staffing shortages

EVANSTON, Ill. — Classes have been cancelled for November 22 and November 23 in Evanston/Skokie School District 65 due to current staffing shortages, according to district officials.

The district said the decision was made in the best interest of the safety and mental health of staff, with the schools lacking adequate staffing and substitute coverage for the days.

District officials said the cancellation is a result of staff members needing time to rest and to tend to their own families. The district said the schools could not operate safely or feasibly even with help of substitute teachers from the district’s central office.

Food distribution for students will be held at Chute, Haven and Nichols schools from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Monday and Tuesday.

Due to the cancellation of classes, the school year will be extended by two instructional days, with K-8 students finishing school on June 8 and high school students scheduled to finish on June 6.