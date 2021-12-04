Evanston police hold gun buyback event

EVANSTON, Ill. — Evanston police held a gun buyback event on Saturday, just days after a shooting left four people wounded and one dead.

“It gets the guns off the street. Whether it’s one gun or five, today we had 53. It gets the guns off the street,” interim police chief Aretha Barnes said.

Today, citizens were given $100 for each gun and $25 for ammunition. The gun buyback began nine years ago.

“I’m a lifetime 5th Ward Evanston resident and I was concerned about the gun violence I was experiencing in the neighborhood, so I was planning to do a gun buyback,” organizer Carolyn Murray said.

Right as she was going to kick off the event, her son was tragically killed. She wants to make sure no one else has that experience.

“It’s a community effort where we try to do our part in ending gun violence in our community,” Murray said.

Evanston police said residents who couldn’t make it today can still drop their guns off at the police station.