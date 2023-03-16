CHICAGO — First Deputy Supt. Eric Carter has been selected to lead the Chicago Police Department on an interim basis following the resignation of David Brown.

Carter has served in second-in-command of CPD since July 2020.

During his time as first deputy superintendent, he oversaw all deployment operations — which include the bureaus of patrol, detectives, counterterrorism and special operations, CPD said.

“It is my privilege to serve as Interim Superintendent and lead the brave men and women of CPD,” said Interim Superintendent Carter. “We will continue the progress we made under the leadership of Superintendent Brown to build trust in our communities and strengthen safety across every neighborhood.”

Carter is a 30-year veteran of the department and has served in various areas of CPD. He is a veteran of the Marines and holds a master’s degree in public and non-profit corporate management from Saint Xavier University.

On Wednesday, WGN Investigates reported that David Brown checked out of his office earlier than this planned departure date of Thursday after he announced his resignation.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot brought Brown to Chicago in 2020 from Dallas where he had previously served as police chief.

Prior to that, former LAPD Chief Charlie Beck was the last to serve as an interim superintendent following the Eddie Johnson scandal.

Carter’s time in the top seat may just be a few months. Both Chicago mayoral candidates Brandon Johnson and Paul Vallas blasted Brown on the campaign trail and said they would replace him.

The run-off election takes place on April 4.