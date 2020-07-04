‘Equity or Else’ protest set for Saturday, to start at Chicago police HQ

CHICAGO — Protesters in Chicago will take part in a national demonstration Saturday, calling for structural changes to better the lives of African Americans.

The Journey for Justice Alliance has organized the event, called “Equity or Else.”

They plan to march from Chicago police headquarters, at 35th Street and Michigan Avenue to Dyett High School, where they will present their quality of life demands.



The Chicago march begins at 11 a.m., and a dozen other cities are also taking part in the event.