13-year-old William Smith was a student at the Montessori School of Englewood

CHICAGO —Teachers in Englewood are mourning the death of a 13-year-old boy killed in a Sunday night shooting on Interstate-57.

William Smith was a student at the Montessori School of Englewood. The school’s executive director, Rita Nolan, spoke with WGN News about the disheartening news.

“The teachers are devastated, obviously, but the kids have been more so,” she said. “I asked them today, ‘how many of you feel safe in the community?’ and everyone raised a hand to say ‘no.'”

Nolan described Smith as “a great kid” who kept a smile on everyone’s face. Smith also had a passion for books.

“He loved reading as I said in the post I made on Facebook, he devoured the outsiders and he was reading Trevor Noah’s new book ‘Born a Crime,’ and was really enjoying it.”

In memory of Smith, the school held a balloon release, but questions remain as to what led up to his death. Chicago police said Smith was one of six people traveling northbound on I-57 inside a white Ford Escape. Around 10:30 p.m., shots were fired, leaving the SUV riddled with bullets.

It is unclear where the shots were fired from.

Smith and 19-year-old Nasir Hall were pronounced dead at the scene. The youngest victim, 2-year-old A-mara Hall, died at a nearby hospital. A 14-year-old and two adults survived the shooting. In all, six people were shot.

No one is in custody.

Community activist Andrew Holmes shared with the public on Monday that a $7,000 cash reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

“That person slept last night on a pillow in someone’s home,” said Lisette Guillen with Case File Chicago. “If you know what happened, you are just as guilty as the person who did it. If you don’t, speak up.”