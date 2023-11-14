CHICAGO — A day after Chicago lost its fourth firefighter this year, an organization established by the City’s tight-knit firefighter community is stepping in to help the family of fallen firefighter Andrew Price.

The organization, Ende, Menzer, Walsh & Quinn (EMWQ) Retirees’, Widows’ and Children’s Assistance Fund, is a non-profit organization that helps Chicago families who are grieving the loss of a loved one who died in the line of duty as a Chicago Fire Department firefighter.

“We can’t lose sight on the fact that this is a dangerous job,” said Tony Martin, from the EMWQ Fund. “Every day that we go to work … We’ve got to try to do it the best we can.”

For those interested in learning more about the EMWQ or making a donation toward helping families deal with the loss of a loved one, visit their website.

WGN’s Julian Crews has more on the story in the video above.