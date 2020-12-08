Employee shoots 2 robbery suspects in Round Lake Beach; 2 others sought

ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. — Police are searching for two suspects who escaped after a botched robbery attempt in Round Lake Beach.

The incident happened just before 11 p.m. Monday at the One Stop Food and Liquor store on Fairfield Road. Police said two armed suspects entered the store and ordered the employees to get behind the counter.

One employee was able to get ahold of a gun, and shot both suspects. The suspects then ran to a getaway car where a driver and passenger were waiting. They sped off, but reached a dead end road not too far from the store.

Police say the driver and passenger fled, leaving the two injured suspects behind.

The two suspects who were shot were taken to the hospital. The two who fled have still not been found.

