CHICAGO – Fallen heroes were remembered at an emotional event Sunday on Chicago’s lakefront.

The Moving Honors Procession is making its way across the country. Along the way, it’s giving Americans a chance to pay their respects to first responders who died during service. Many of them died of Covid-19.

Sunday’s Chicago event was held at Firefighter Memorial Park along the lake.



The processions includes a replica of the “Tree of Life,” a temporary memorial bearing 72 names. Of the 72 names, three were from Chicago; Robert Truevillian, Michael Pickering and Dwayne Redmond



Loved ones were on hand for the procession.



The procession will end Friday in Arlington, Virginia.