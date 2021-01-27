Emmett Till’s childhood home to become landmark

CHICAGO — The childhood home of Emmett Till could become a landmark by next month.

The zoning committee on landmarks officially approved Tuesday the ordinance for landmark designation. The ordinance has been forwarded to city council, which is scheduled to have its monthly meeting Wednesday.

Emmett Till and his mother lived at 6427 S. Saint Lawrence in the city’s Woodlawn neighborhood.

Till was 14-years-old when he was killed after being accused of whistling at a white woman in 1955 in Money, Mississippi.