CHICAGO — A crash involving a semi-truck and a freight train has been confirmed a fatality, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. Monday at Norfolk and Southern rail yard at 350 West Garfield Boulevard on the city’s South Side. According to officials, the freight train struck a semi that was stopped on the tracks.

Skycam9 captured the recovery effort by emergency crews on scene. Fire officials have confirmed the crash is a fatality.

No further details have been provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.