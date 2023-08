CHICAGO — Emergency crews have responded to a house fire at 69th and Rockwell in Chicago Lawn.

SkyCam9 flew above the scene.

Details are limited, but SkyCam9 shows a house engulfed, with heavy smoke from the roof area. Chicago fire officials said the blaze has spread to neighboring homes, affecting at least three structures.

At this time, there is no word on injuries or what may have sparked the blaze.

This is a developing story. Check back with WGN News for updates.