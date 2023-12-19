CHICAGO — Three people were hospitalized after a fire broke out at a high rise on the Far North Side on Tuesday evening.

SkyCam9 was over the scene in the 4600 block of North Sheridan Road in Uptown around 5:35 p.m. when several emergency vehicles could be seen outside of the 27-story building.

According to Chicago fire officials, the blaze started in an apartment on the fourth floor and crews say it was contained to a single unit thanks to a sprinkler system in the hallway.

Officials say three people suffered injuries in the blaze and were taken to the hospital. Two of those people, a man and a woman, were transported in critical condition.

Currently, it is unclear how the fire broke out.