CHICAGO — The CTA operator onboard a southbound Yellow Line train that collided with rail equipment near Howard station, leaving dozens of people injured, was made aware of a potential wreck and tried to brake before the crash, according to a new report.

The National Transportation Safety Board on Tuesday released their findings from a preliminary investigation concerning the Nov. 16 crash. On that day, just after 10:30 a.m., near the 7500 block of N. Paulina Street, a CTA Yellow Line train with a lone operator and 30 passengers collided with the rail-mounted snow-removal equipment in the Howard Rail Yard.

According to the report, the CTA train operator knew that the snow removal machine was operating on the Yellow Line, in part, because of a training exercise. The train operator did not know of the snow removal machine’s exact location, however.

NTSB investigators found that the train was traveling just under 55 mph when the operator received a stop command from the signal system. The command was issued while the snow removal machine was stopped on the track about 2,150 feet ahead. The signal system at the accident location is configured to allow a stopping distance of 1,780 feet or less.

Based on preliminary information, the operator tried to brake before the collision, as NTSAB found that the train’s full-service brake and emergency brake applications were initiated.

The report added that the train also decelerated to about 27 mph before striking the snow removal machine. The wheel slide protection system also activated throughout both braking applications.

All told, 16 people were taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment and released. Three people were critically injured.

CTA estimates damages to be about $8.7 million.

At least four lawsuits have been filed on behalf of CTA passengers who allegedly suffered injuries. CTA spokespeople would not comment on pending litigation.

CTA Yellow Line train service remains suspended. Shuttle bus services continue to be available.

NTSB investigators said last month that their complete report would take up to 18 months.