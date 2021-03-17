Emails show CTU president coordinated with CPS for reopening letter before blasting it

CHICAGO —While CPS is making plans to return high school students via a hybrid model, CTU is saying it never signed off. But on Tuesday, the district made emails public disputing that claim.

CPS identified April 19, the first day of the last quarter, for a return to in-class learning in a letter to parents on Monday.

“Right now, we are talking about a hybrid not a full return which is something that people of asked about and advocated we also wanted people to know that it is a collaborative process,” CPS CEO Dr. Janice Jackson said.

In the letter to parents, CPS and the mayor said that negotiations are ongoing with the union, but CTU President Jesse Sharkey seemed to be taken by surprise and released a statement saying it was an unilateral move by CPS.

“Let me be clear: we have no agreement on returning to in-person learning in high schools on any date, nor will there be an agreement until we know our school buildings can reopen safely,” Sharkey said.

But according to internal emails obtained by WGN News from CPS, not only was Sharkey apprised of the back to school announcement, he helped tweak the language in the district’s reopening letter to parents.

“Couple things: I’d change ‘we have also centered on the goal’ with we hope to’ or something along that line,” Sharkey emailed to Kaitlyn Girard, CPS’ labor relations officer. “Negotiations are NOT finalized yet or some other indicator that this process hasn’t concluded and this setup isn’t carved in stone.”

A CPS source told WGN News that all of this could be attributed to internal division and a pushback in the union ranks.

But a CTU spokesperson said the union stands by the official position by Sharkey and there is no internal strife within the ranks and that CTU needs an actual agreement in writing place before they agree to a return.

All of which left CPS CEO Dr. Jackson a bit perplexed.

“With regard to the tension I was confused by that. The letter that we sent out to parents we shared with Jesse Sharkey personally and he provided edits to the letter so I was confused with the back-and-forth,” she said. “But as I said earlier I’m committed to not getting into any acts that distract us from what’s important and that’s getting our kids back in school.”

On Wednesday, the district announced that all of its employees, more than 52,000, have been offered the opportunity to sign up for COVID-19 vaccinations at CPS sites.