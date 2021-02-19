Elmwood Park gas station canopy collapses as officials warn of upcoming melting ice

ELMWOOD PARK, Ill. — A canopy collapse at a gas station in Elmwood Park Friday was the latest structure collapse due the winter storm earlier in the week.

On Friday afternoon, crews responded to a Mobil gas station, located in the 2100 block of North Harlem Avenue, on the report of a canopy collapse.

SkyCam9 was over the scene moments after it happened. No injuries were reported.

The incident comes at a time where there’s been several roof and canopy collapses due to the winter storm earlier in the week.

“I’m glad I wasn’t there during that time but I am very surprised to see it collapse like that,” resident Victor Mojica said. “And I’m very worried about my roof and my garage as well.”

On Wednesday, a canopy collapsed at an off-track betting site on the Far South Side, tragically killing a 54-year-old man.

As temperatures finally begin to warm up on Sunday, the Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications wants residents to be aware of dangerous falling ice.

“Falling ice is a concern. 18 inches of snow followed by cold temperatures business owners and residents should be aware of the ice that’s on their buildings and residents,” executive director Rich Guidice said. “Make sure it’s corded off accordingly.”

To allow melting ice and snow to flow from your rooftops, OEMC suggests residents clear the area around downspouts to prevent flooding and to clear drains.

As of Friday night, the Mobil affected by a canopy collapse is still closed.