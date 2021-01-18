Elmhurst police investigating possible hate crime after 2 nooses found at football field

ELMHURST, Ill. — Police in Elmhurst are investigating a possible hate crime after two nooses were found at a high school football field Sunday afternoon.

Police were notified of the incident Sunday at the York Community High School football field after a group of adults gathered to play a recreational soccer game. During their visit, police said the adults discovered two rope nooses hanging from the top of the metal bleachers.

The group gave the ropes to school administrators, who contacted police on Monday.

Two messages were reportedly attached to the notes. One of them read “let them play!” and the other read, “Hear us now! Please!,” police said.

The school district has increased police presence at the school as police investigate a possible hate crime. Additional security cameras will be installed at the field as a further precaution.

Anyone with information is asked to call Elmhurst police at 630-530-3050.