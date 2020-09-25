Elk Grove Village announces trick-or-treating guidelines

People shop for Halloween items at a home improvement retailer store in Alhambra, California on September 9, 2020. – Halloween and Christmas are two of the top spending holidays in the United States but retailers are spooked by Halloween this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, with Los Angeles County warning that trick-o-treat is not recommended and advises strongly against it. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. — Officials for Elk Grove Village announced trick-or-treating guidelines more than a month ahead of Halloween on Friday.

The village designed red and green signs for residents to display in their windows on whether or not they are welcoming them this year. The village will be sending the signs to residents as part of the October village newsletter.

The revamped guidelines include reduced hours from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., requiring face coverings for everybody trick-or-treating door to door and asking individuals passing out candy to hand it out individually.

Per CDC guidelines on trick-or-treating, a Halloween costume mask is not a substitute for a face covering, while noting that costume masks can be used if it is made of two or more layers of breathable fabric that cover the mouth and nose.

The village also invites residents not comfortable with guests to initiate “one-way trick-or-treating”, with ideas such as hanging treats from a clothesline, or placing candy goody bags on the driveway.

The CDC identifies low-risk, moderate-risk and high-risk activities for Halloween, with low-risk recommendations including carving pumpkins and having a virtual costume contest.

The CDC identifies one-way trick-or-treating as a moderate risk activity and traditional trick-or-treating as a high-risk activity.