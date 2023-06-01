CHICAGO, Ill. — A man from Elgin was arrested in Marshall, Texas for holding millions of dollars worth of cocaine in a semi-truck, police said.

According to police, 34-year-old Ariel Martinez from Elgin, Illinois was pulled over by police in the 1500 block of South East End Boulevard in Marshall around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police found 39 plastic-wrapped bundles of cocaine weighing 43 kilograms, in the semi-truck.

Photo courtesy of Marshall PD

Martinez was arrested and transported to Harrison County Jail. The incident is still under investigation.