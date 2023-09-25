CHICAGO — Dozens of students at Barnard Elementary School in the city’s Beverly neighborhood were surprised with brand-new scooters on Monday.

The surprise came during a presentation about kindness and giving to others as the school celebrates National Self-Care Month with the help of Buddy’s Helpers, a nonprofit that uses the power of sport and teamwork to help people on and off the field.

Students from Stagg, Eisenhower, Thornton, Washington, and Brother Rice high schools joined in and presented students from kindergarten through 2nd grade at Barnard Elementary with a cape and a $1 bill before the miniature superheroes made their way to the school’s auditorium for the unveiling of the big surprise.

High school students from around Chicagoland made the generous donation possible by contributing $2 a piece to help purchase nearly 100 new scooters for the kids.

Joe Trost, the Director of Buddy’s Helpers, helped put the plan in motion.

“When you give, you know, not only do you help somebody else, but you make yourself feel good,” Trost said.

According to Buddy’s Helpers, Barnard Elementary was chosen due to its recent educational success and the school’s focus on becoming a “personalized learning school.”

