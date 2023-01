CHICAGO — A man and woman are in serious condition after a house caught fire in Lake View East early Saturday morning.

Police responded to a fire at an apartment building at the 1100 block of West Wolfram Street around 3:40 a.m.

According to police, a 56-year-old man was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition. A 79-year-old woman was transported to the same hospital in serious condition.

There are no further details and the cause of fire is still unknown.