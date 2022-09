CHICAGO — An elderly woman died in a house fire early Saturday morning in Roseland.

The fire happened around 4 a.m. near the intersection of East 105th Street and South Forest Avenue. A 71-year-old woman was unable to make it out of the home before succumbing to the fire.

A man was also taken to Roseland Hospital from the scene of the fire. His condition is currently unknown.

Authorities said the cause of the fire is yet to be determined.