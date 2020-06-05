Elderly suburban Chicago woman fatally mauled by dog

COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, Ill. — Authorities say an elderly suburban Chicago woman has been fatally mauled by a dog, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said 70-year-old Kati Amos was attacked by a dog Wednesday morning in south suburban Country Club Hills.

An autopsy found Amos died of her injuries, and her death was ruled an accident.

Additional details about the attack and the type of dog were not available.

