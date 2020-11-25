Elderly man critically injured in Little Village hit-and-run

CHICAGO — Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and critically injured an elderly man as he crossed the street in Little Village Tuesday afternoon.

Chicago police say a man in his mid-80s was using a crosswalk at 26th Street and Sawyer Avenue when he was struck by a gray-colored GMC SUV around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The victim was taken to Mt Sinai Hospital in critical condition, and their name has not yet been released.

The SUV was last seen going westbound on 26th Street, and investigators from the Major Accident Investigation Unit were seen going into nearby businesses looking for information or video Tuesday night.

Anyone with information about the gray SUV involved in this hit and run is asked to contact Chicago police.