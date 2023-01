CHICAGO — A 77-year-old man is in critical condition after a residential fire that took place on the city’s Near West Side early Sunday morning.

Police responded to a fire at the 800 block of South Bishop Street at around 1:15 a.m. where a 70-year-old woman was transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition and a man was transported to the same hospital in critical condition.

This story is currently developing, the Chicago Fire department is investigating the incident.