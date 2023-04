CHICAGO — Police are searching for an elderly man who was reported missing from Portage Park Wednesday night.

According to police reports, 82-year-old Abbadi Abdel was last seen in the 6100 block of West Montrose Avenue around 9:30 p.m.

Police say the man is at high risk and is driving a 2015 silver Toyota Sienna with the license plate #BG86498.

Anyone with information on Abdel’s whereabouts should contact police at (312) 745-6110.