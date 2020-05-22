Eisenhower to Kennedy ramp to close for 4 months starting June 1

Starting June 1, the ramp between the inbound Eisenhower and the outbound Kennedy will be closed for four months.

Crews will be working to expand the ramp from one lane to two and add wider shoulders.

The construction is part of the ongoing Jane Byrne Interchange Project.

According to IDOT:

While the ramp is being rebuilt, inbound Eisenhower drivers wishing to access the outbound Kennedy will do so via the outbound Dan Ryan Expressway (I-90/94) and a “Texas U-turn” detour at the Taylor Street interchange. Several overnight lane closures over the next two weeks will be required on the inbound Eisenhower to prepare the detour route.

When the ramp is closed June 1, the inbound Eisenhower lane configuration will be flipped, with the two left lanes connecting to Ida B. Wells Drive and the two right lanes to the outbound Dan Ryan. The far right lane will be reserved for the outbound Kennedy detour. In this new configuration, the detour will be a dedicated lane separated by a barrier wall to restrict merging into the regular Dan Ryan lanes and requiring drivers to use the Taylor Street interchange.

To prepare the detour, Taylor Street between Union Avenue and Ruble Street will close to local traffic, weather permitting, Wednesday, May 20. A detour will direct eastbound Taylor Street traffic to Halsted, Harrison and Clinton streets. Westbound traffic will be detoured to Jefferson, Harrison and Halsted streets. The south sidewalk will remain open for pedestrians and bicyclists.

Additionally, the inbound Dan Ryan will not be accessible from Roosevelt Road, with a detour utilizing Halsted and Adams streets to access the expressway.

A map of all the detours is posted at www.janebyrneinterchange.com.

