Edgewater Arts Festival showcases music, local artwork

CHICAGO — The School of Rock kids got their jam on Sunday at the Edgewater Arts Festival, where the stage is a wonderful teacher.

Kids who joined the party at the fest were able to check out different instruments to see if they like any, offering a one-stop-shop for the area’s future musicians.

The fest featured 75 artists over the weekend, with retired Chicago firefighter Eddie Cortes among them. His job is a bit more relaxed now, making art with recycled and architectural finds.

Cortes said he frequents bicycle shops and often makes art using wood he’s able to find.

For fellow late bloomer Kathryn Gemperle, being an art teacher for decades turned into making her own clay houses.

She founded the Edgewater Historical Society and was in charge of house tours.