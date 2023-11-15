CHICAGO — An upscale restaurant in downtown Chicago will close for good after the holidays.

Eddie V’s Prime Seafood on Rush Street informed its staff on Monday about the decision, saying that the reason behind the impending closure was based on “business conditions in the area, and is not a reflection of the hard work and contributions you made every day to provide an exceptional dining experience for our guests.”

Located at 521 N. Rush St, the restaurant opened in 2014 as part of a chain with locations in several states.

Darden Restaurants owns the popular eatery, in addition to Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse, Capital Grille and several casual chains, including Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse.

A spokesperson for Darden Restaurants told WGN News that Eddie V’s employees will have the opportunity to join other restaurants within the company.

Eddie V’s last day of business will be January 14.