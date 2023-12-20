CHICAGO — Jury deliberations continue for a third day in Ed Burke’s federal corruption trial.

A jury of nine women and three men have been discussing the case for nearly 13 hours across three days.

They are spending time going through a complex list of charges that include racketeering, extortion and bribery. The main question the jury is asking on each count is whether the government met its burden of proof beyond a reasonable doubt.

Burke is accused of four different alleged schemes of using his public power to enrich himself and win favors for friends.

On Tuesday, the jury sent three written notes to Judge Kendall. One note requested more copies of the indictment. The other involved questions on how to interpret the law in specific cases.

One of Burke’s co-defendants, Peter Andrews, was hospitalized Tuesday. He is back at the Dirksen Federal Building Wednesday.

The jury is scheduled to deliberate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. this whole week until they reach a verdict. If that doesn’t happen by Friday evening, the jury will receive a break next week for the holidays and resume on Jan. 3.