CHICAGO — Thirty-seven witnesses have already testified in the trial of former Chicago alderman Ed Burke, but today, all eyes were on one — Danny Solis, aka “The Undercover Alderman.”

Solis, who secretly gathered evidence on political power brokers while working for the government, entered the Dirksen Federal Building Tuesday with the same title as Burke — a former Chicago alderman. But once he entered the courtroom, he had a new title: star witness in one of the city’s most consequential corruption trials.

He was considered a “hostile” witness for the defense — since Solis provided key evidence against Burke. He is charged with bribery, but federal officials could drop the charge if he continues to cooperate with the prosecution in the case.

A tense exchange between one of Burke’s defense attorneys — Chris Gair — and Solis illustrated the atmosphere of the day:

Gair: “Your reason to cooperate with the government was to save yourself is that correct?”

Solis: “Yes.”

Gair: “This was not out of some ‘public spirit?’”

Solis: “I don’t know what you mean by ‘public spirit.’”

Gair: “Oh, I know you don’t know what I mean by ‘public spirit.’”

Solis’ cooperation resulted in the collection of hundreds of recordings, and some of them were based on “ruses,” a technique government officials use to gauge the motivations of targets, leading to the back-and-forth between Gair and Solis.

Gair: “You would lie to people, correct?”

Solis: “In my role as undercover, I was lying to people yes.”

Gair: “And you lied to people a lot of the time.”

Solis: “Some of the time.”

Gair: “We’ll see how often as we get on.”

It was at this point Gair honed in on one of Solis’ convictions.

Gair: “It was almost always you reaching out to Mr. Burke?”

Solis: “Yes.“

Gair: “That was because you were trying to help yourself with your own criminal problems, correct?”

Solis: “Yes.”

Much of the federal case has centered on Burke’s power as the man at the center of the city’s finances. But Gair got Solis to testify that Burke’s power took a backseat to at least two mayors — starting with Richard M. Daley’s frequent efforts to block Burke initiatives.

Gair: “If Ed Burke wanted something, and you were in a discussion with Mayor Daley about it, Mayor Daley would do the exact opposite?”

Solis: “There was a little bit of tension, yes.”

And about Rahm Emmanuel, Gair asked:

Gair: “If there were issues with tax breaks or TIF financing, you could go directly to the mayor, correct?”

Solis: “I could always go directly to the mayor, yes.”

Gair: “Because He was the most powerful politician in Chicago?”

Solis: “Yes.”

Burke is the longest serving alderman in Chicago history, for much of that tenure he held powerful position of finance committee chairman.

The prosecution has outlined four schemes where Burke was alleged to have abused his public power for personal gain and favors — which involved iconic Chicago real estate like the Old Main Post Office redevelopment, and small time issues like the permit for a pole sign at a Portage Park Binny’s.

Prosecutors sought to make the case that no matter how big or small the matter before him, Burke was constantly on the hunt for business for his private law firm and wasn’t afraid to apply pressure using the levers of government.

Defense attorneys have repeatedly argued that Burke did nothing wrong, that his private business was legal, that he never threatened anyone, and that he operated with an “old school” politician’s mentality — practicing politics the way it’s always been done in Chicago.