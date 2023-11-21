CHICAGO — Testimony in Ed Burke’s federal trial Tuesday is expected to shift to an alleged scheme to pressure the owners of a Burger King restaurant.

Burke and his former aldermanic aid Peter Andrews are expected to be front and center Tuesday as prosecutors present evidence that they say will show a “pressure campaign” meant to steer business toward Burke’s law firm.

He arrived to the Dirksen Federal Building Tuesday morning in his signature fedora and raincoat.

Burke, Chicago’s longest-serving alderman, was the powerful chairman of the finance committee, controlling the city’s purse strings for decades.

He’s charged with 14 counts of racketeering, bribery and extortion.

The federal case rests on four incidents of alleged wrongdoing — dealing with a Burger King, a Binny’s, the old main Post Office and the Field Museum.

The day started with the former head of the Field Museum continuing his testimony on the witness stand from Monday.

In that alleged scheme, Burke is accused of attempting to block the museum’s proposed admission fee increase because the museum did not give his goddaughter an internship.

Later Tuesday, testimony is expected to move to another of the so-called schemes — withholding construction permits needed to re-pave a driveway at a Burger King in his ward.

It’s a move prosecutors allege was made to pressure the restaurant owners into hiring his private law firm.

The Texas-based owners of the fast food franchise are expected to testify Tuesday.