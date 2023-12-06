CHICAGO — Federal prosecutors are continuing to present evidence Wednesday in Ed Burke’s alleged “shakedown” of Burger King franchise owners.

Jeff MacDonald was an executive for Tri City Foods, a subsidiary of the Dhanani Group, which is a company that operates hundreds of Burger King franchises around the country.

MacDonald oversaw the remodeling project of the restaurant at the corner of 40th Street and Pulaski Road, which is in Burke’s former ward.

Burke’s accused of extorting the business owners by pressuring them to hire his private law firm to do their tax appeal work.

After meeting with Burke about the remodeling project, MacDonald sent an email to other executives saying that the alderman would not sign off on the project unless the company agreed to make charitable donations.

MacDonald later described that as a “shakedown.”

Defense attorneys sought to show that the idea of charitable donation was Burke’s way of looking out for the less fortunate in Chicago, not a “shakedown.”

The alleged Burger King scheme also involves Burke’s longtime aide, Peter Andrews, who was present at several of the meetings in question.

Both Burke and Andrews pleaded not guilty.