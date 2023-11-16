CHICAGO — After a week-long interruption because of Covid, the Ed Burke trial is set to resume Thursday.

The judge in the high-profile case wants jury selection wrapped up by noon and opening statements to take place in the afternoon.

One week ago, Judge Virginia Kendall announced this trial would be delayed after a defense attorney tested positive for Covid. On Thursday, she addressed all parties saying she hoped everyone was feeling well.

One potential juror was excused after testing positive for Covid.

Former Chicago Alderman Ed Burke and his wife Anne arrived at the Dirksen Federal Building around 8 a.m.

This is the second week of his high-profile corruption trial.

He is charged with 14 counts of racketeering, bribery, and extortion. Prosecutors say he abused his public office for private gain, but withholding permits unless business owners used his private law firm for tax appeals – among other alleged schemes.

Burke has pleaded not guilty as have his co-defendants.

WGN legal analyst Paul Lisnek says while the opening statements will lay out each case – the real impact on jurors comes when evidence and witness testimony presented.

“Research over the years is pretty interesting, which is that most jurors are not impacted greatly by the statements of arguments of the lawyers,” he said. “Lawyers love to believe that they’re very persuasive, they can convince anybody of anything – and I’m not saying they’re not good – but the research would suggest that jurors begin to lean in their position when the evidence begins.”

So far, more than 55 potential jurors have been questioned. Once the pool is narrowed to 12 jurors and four alternates, the opening statements will begin.