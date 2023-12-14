CHICAGO — Jurors in the Ed Burke trial are hearing the prosecution’s closing arguments on Thursday.

In a show of support, Chris Kennedy, the son of Robert F. Kennedy, exchanged a handshake and pleasantries with Burke.

Judge Kendall asked for verbal acknowledgement from Burke that he would not take the witness stand. For the first time in weeks, he spoke in open court.

“Yes, Your Honor, I have talked to my attorneys and I’ve declined to testify,” Burke said.

A jury of nine women and three men are tasked with making a judgement after listening to the testimony of more than 35 witnesses and reviewing hundreds of documents and dozens of secret recordings.

Burke, the longest serving member of the City Council, is charged with 14 counts of racketeering, bribery and extortion.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Diane MacArthur reviewed four alleged schemes in which Burke is accused of using his public office to enrich his private business and to gain personal favors.

“Edward Burke used his public authority, his power, to punish and to extort. Edward Burke used his power to get what he wanted — for himself,” MacArthur said. “In each of these segments, Mr. Burke was motivated by greed.”

Those alleged schemes involved The Field Museum, a Burger King franchise, the Old Main Post Office and a Binny’s Beverage Depot in Portage Park.

Former alderman turned government mole, Danny Solis, made headlines after a blockbuster day of testimony.

On Wednesday night, Burke’s defense lawyers filed a motion for acquittal — arguing “the evidence is insufficient to sustain a conviction” in the Field Museum matter.

Judge Kendall didn’t rule on the motion and said she’d let the jury decide.

MacArthur told the jurors to consider all of the evidence they’ve seen over the last several weeks.

“Standing at the center of the steady drumbeat of unlawful activity is this man, Edward Burke,” she said.

Burke and his co-defendants have pleaded not guilty.