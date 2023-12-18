CHICAGO — Jurors in the Ed Burke trial are headed into the jury room Monday after hearing lengthy instructions.

Jurors were called into Judge Virginia Kendall’s 25th floor courtroom just after 9:30 a.m. The judge is reading more than 325 pages of jury instructions to the panel of nine women and three men.

Some instructions are basic and some are complicated — like explaining subsections of federal statues.

The government outlined four alleged schemes in which prosecutors charged Burke for allegedly abusing his public power for personal gain.

During weeks of proceedings, jurors heard from more than three dozen witnesses and reviewed hundreds of pages of documents and secret recordings.

The judge told the jurors that the burden is on the government to prove that Burke and his two co-defendants, Charles Cui and Peter Andrews, are guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

Judge Kendall pointed out that some evidence presented over the six-week trial only applies to specific defendants and not the others.

Burke is charged with 14 counts of racketeering, bribery and extortion.

The jury will have a copy of charges in the jury room. They will also be able to discuss the evidence.

Once they head to the jury room, they’ll elect a foreperson and start going through the charges.

If the jurors don’t reach a verdict by Friday, the judge is giving them next week off for the holidays. They would reconvene on Jan. 3.