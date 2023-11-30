CHICAGO — The judge in former Chicago Alderman Ed Burke’s corruption trial denied a defense motion for a mistrial Thursday.

Judge Virginia Kendall denied the motion from defense attorneys, meaning the historic trial continues.

Defense attorneys asked for a mistrial after a witness under oath called Burke’s conduct “Chicago way” and “corrupt.”

Judge Kendall said the comment by witness Ray Lang was an unintentional remark and was his own opinion.

It was immediately stricken from the record.

The email he was discussing at the time was also thrown out of evidence

Defense attorneys said that the comment could be grounds for an appeal if Burke were to be convicted. But as it stands, the judge’s ruling means the trial is still underway.

Lang, an Amtrak executive, finished his testimony on the stand Thursday morning. Before he did, he was admonished by the judge for making those comments.

Prosecutors asked Lang if Burke intervened in an issue the developer of the Old Main Post Office was having with Amtrak. The company’s rail lines run underneath the Old Post Office and construction crews needed access.

Defense attorneys argued that Burke’s involvement was in-line with what a number of other elected officials were asking, and got Lang to admit that he never felt threatened by Burke, and that Burke never delivered an ultimatum to Amtrak.

The rest of the morning, prosecutors played a series of phone calls secretly recorded by the FBI in which the alderman-turned-government mole, Danny Solism and Burke discuss the post office development and the possibility of Burke’s private law firm doing that tax appeal work for developers. In one conversation Burke asks Solis, “Did we land the tuna?”

Prosecutors are continuing to present evidence in the so-called scheme involving the Old Main Post Office. They are accusing Burke of using his public office for private gain.

Burke is charged with 14 counts of racketeering, bribery and extortion.