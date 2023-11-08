CHICAGO — It’s day three of jury selection in the Ed Burke trial.

The powerful former Chicago alderman is on trial for public corruption.

For a third straight day potential jurors are facing questions in the 25th floor court room of Judge Virginia Kendall.

Burke arrived at the courthouse Wednesday morning, ready for another day of listening to people from all walks of life in Northern Illinois be questioned by the judge, the prosecutors and his own attorneys.

The group is trying to whittle a pool of more than 50 potential jurors down to 12 and four alternates.

So far less than 30 have made it through the questioning. About 45 jurors are needed to pass that initial hurdle before each team of attorneys can begin striking potential jurors.

Burke is on trial with two co-defendants: his longtime aide Peter Andrews and developer Charles Cui.

Burke himself faces 14 counts of racketeering, bribery and extortion. Prosecutors say he abused his public office for private gain, but withholding permits unless business owners used his private law firm for tax appeals – among other alleged schemes.

Burke has pleaded not guilty as have his co-defendants.

Kendall said she is hopeful this lengthy process will be wrapped up Wednesday, meaning the trail itself could begin with opening statements as soon as Thursday.