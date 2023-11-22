CHICAGO — A Texas-based fast food restaurant magnate who owns a Burger King in the ward of Ed Burke is once again on the witness stand Wednesday in Burke’s federal trial.

The franchise owner, Shoulkat Dhanani, spent most of Tuesday answering questions from prosecutors — telling them he felt pressure to hire Ed Burke so that a construction project at his Burger King would go smoothly.

Burke is charged with 14 counts of racketeering, bribery and extortion. They’re tied to four alleged schemes involving the following: the aforementioned Burger King, Binny’s Beverage Depot, the Old Main Post Office development and the Field Museum.

In the Burger King episode, Burke is accused of trying to pressure Dhanani into using his private law firm to do Dhanani’s property tax appeals for all 150 Burger King locations he owns in the area.

Burke is heard of a wiretapped phone call telling a Texas political contact that he’d like to get Dhanani’s law business. Burke’s office needed to sign off on the restaurant’s driveway permits.

Defense attorneys made the argument that Burke was only suggesting that Dhanani use his firm, not demanding it as a condition for getting the permits.

Dhanani told defense attorneys that he never felt threatened. They also pointed out that Burke was never in fact hired and the construction was indeed finished.

Wednesday is a half-day in court due to Thanksgiving.