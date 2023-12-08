CHICAGO — Federal prosecutors in the Ed Burke trial are wrapping up presentations of evidence in the alleged Burger King “shakedown” scheme.

Burke’s co-defendants, longtime aide Peter Andrews and Charles Cui, are in the spotlight Friday at the Dirksen Federal Building.

Defense attorneys have been grilling a former FBI agent about the interview of Andrews. Later, prosecutors will shift their focus to allegations that Cui, a Portage Park businessman, tried to bribe Burke, hoping the former alderman would secure a permit for a large sign at a liquor store.

That is the fourth and final alleged scheme prosecutors are outlining in the case.

Cui, 52, is charged with one count of bribery and one count of making false statements to the FBI, among other charges.

Cui, an immigration attorney, purchased a strip mall on Irving Park Road on the Northwest Side.

Binny’s Beverage Depot, as part of its lease agreement, was supposed to be able to use a large pole sign, but sign the sign hadn’t been used in years — the City of Chicago and denied the permit.

Cui sought Burke’s help, offering to hire his law firm to do property tax appeals and then asked Burke to “represent him” in the sign dispute.

Burke helped facilitate a meeting with the Department of Buildings. Cui’s defense attorneys are arguing that Cui never met with Burke. They claim he only left Burke a voicemail and sent an email seeking help.

Cui and Binny’s never got the pole sign.

Burke, Cui and Andrews have all pleaded not guilty to the charges.