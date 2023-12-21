BREAKING UPDATE: A verdict is in, according to WGN’s Mike Lowe. WGN will update this story once it’s announced.

Ed Burke is in the courtroom and court is currently in session. WGN’s Special Coverage is above.

Original story:

CHICAGO — After a quiet Wednesday in the Ed Burke trial, jurors are back at the Dirksen Federal Building to decide the fate of the former powerful alderman.

The jury has been deliberating for roughly 21 hours now.

They offered few hints to its progress Wednesday — sending no notes or questions to Judge Virginia Kendall.

Legal experts said the case is a complex one and could take quite some time for jurors to decide.

The most complicated aspect is count one of the indictment, which is the racketeering charge. It allows federal prosecutors to tie together seemingly unrelated acts as a pattern.

There are also a number of criteria that must be met to to find someone guilty under those specific charges. Jurors are reviewing evidence in four alleged schemes.

Those schemes allegedly tie Burke to a Burger King franchise, the Field Museum, a Binny’s Beverage Depot sign and the redevelopment of the Old Chicago Main Post Office.

With the deliberations in its first week, two other infamous federal corruption cases, former Gov. George Ryan’s, and former Gov. Rod Blagojevich’s, took ten days and 14 days respectively to come to a decision.

The potential punishment is harsh.

Racketeering, attempted extortion and conspiracy to commit extortion charges each carry sentences of up to 20 years.

Federal program bribery convictions could receive up to 10 years and using interstate commerce to promote unlawful activity and making false statements to the FBI can each carry five-year sentences.

Burke is charged with two co-defendants — his longtime aide Peter Andrews and Portage Park businessman Charles Cui.